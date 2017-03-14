Preview: Cal State Bakersfield vs. California

Things are very much in a state of flux for California, which begins NIT play Tuesday as a No. 1 seed against visiting Cal State Bakersfield, which received an eighth seed after falling in the WAC tournament championship game. The NIT could mark the final college games for Bears sophomore forward Ivan Rabb, who is expected to declare for the NBA draft after the season.

In addition to questions about Rabb’s status, the Bears are dealing with increased speculation about third-year coach Cuonzo Martin, who has been tied to vacancies at Missouri and Illinois. “For me, the most important thing is being here with Cal and coaching my basketball team,” Martin told reporters. “All the other stuff, we’ll deal with it if it gets to that point.” Rabb averages 10.5 rebounds and recorded 17 double-doubles this season to lead the Bears, who closed the regular season with a 1-5 mark and lost 73-65 to Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. Tuesday’s game features two strong defensive teams in Cal and Cal State Bakersfield, which won the WAC regular-season championship and led the conference in scoring defense at 63 points per game.

TV: 11:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD (22-9): Senior forward Jaylin Airington received first team All-WAC honors after averaging 14 points and five rebounds in conference play, while guard Dedrick Basile and forward Matt Smith were named to the second team. The 5-10, 160-pound Basile averages 12 points on 45 percent shooting and finished with a team-high 17 points in a 70-60 loss to New Mexico State in the WAC tournament title game. The frontcourt is led by 6-10 center Moataz Aly, the WAC shot-blocking leader who was held to two points in 14 minutes while battling foul trouble against the Aggies.

ABOUT CAL (21-12): In addition to questions about Rabb and Martin, the Bears are unsure about the status of leading scorer Jabari Bird, who is listed as day-to-day with concussion symptoms. Bird averages 14.3 points for the Bears, whose lack of additional scoring options cost them in non-conference losses to San Diego State, Seton Hall and Virginia. If Bird is unable to go, Martin will need more production from guards Charlie Moore and Grant Mullins, who struggled at times in conference play but made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in the Pac-12 semifinal loss to Oregon.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face either No. 5 seed Charleston or No. 4 seed Colorado State.

2. Cal State Bakersfield edged Cal 55-52 at Haas Pavilion in Martin’s first season on Dec. 28, 2014.

3. The Bears are 44-10 at home under Martin.

PREDICTION: Cal 62, Cal State Bakersfield 59