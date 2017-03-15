Cal State Bakersfield ousts Cal from NIT

Dedrick Basile had the hot hand early to help eighth-seeded Cal State Bakersfield oust top-seeded and short-handed California 73-66 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesay night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Basile scored 13 of his 18 points early in the first half to generate a big lead for Cal State Bakersfield (23-9), the regular-season Western Athletic Conference champion.

Shon Briggs came off the bench to post 17 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners. Damiyne Durham scored 13 points and Brent Rapp had 11.

Don Coleman scored 26 points and Grant Mullins added 10 for Cal (21-13), which played without Ivan Rabb and Jabari Bird, the team's leading scorers. Rabb missed the game with an unspecified foot injury. Bird was held out after suffering a concussion in the Pac-12 tournament.

Basile scored 13 points over the first 8:32 to help Cal State Bakersfield race out to a double-digit lead. Basile made one 3-pointer to put the Roadrunners up 15-3 and drained another to give them a 20-7 lead.

The Bears cut the deficit to eight on a 3-pointer by Mullins, but another 3-pointer by Basile and a basket by Briggs helped the Roadrunners stretch their lead to 15. Cal State Bakersfield went up by 20 on a 3-pointer by Durham and carried a 44-19 advantage into the break.

The Roadrunners maintained a comfortable lead through much of the second half before the Bears made a late push. They cut Cal State Bakersfield's lead to 13 on a layup by Coleman, reduced the deficit to 10 on a basket by Cole Welle and got within six on a layup by Coleman with eight seconds remaining, but by then it was too late.

The Roadrunners shot 41.8 percent from the field and made 9 of 21 from 3-point range. The Bears shot 33.3 percent.