Preview: Cal State Fullerton vs. Oregon State

Oregon State’s Gary Payton II vowed to stay away from social media this season - even though he blew up the internet with an electrifying dunk recently - and he’ll keep his focus on the court when the Beavers meet Cal State Fullerton on Friday in the Far West Classic at Portland, Ore. Payton averages team bests of 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals as he tries to lead Oregon State to its first NCAA Tournament since 1990.

“I don’t have a feeling to check anything or go on and look at stuff,” Payton told The Oregonian. “It’s just to focus more on school and basketball. Social media will come when I have time for it. But right now I‘m just focused on school and basketball.” The Beavers play Tulsa on Saturday in the Far West finale and an ankle injury to freshman Tres Tinkle will test their depth if he cannot play or is limited. The 6-8 freshman, who averages 10.4 points in 24.3 minutes as a top option off the bench for coach and father Wayne Tinkle, suffered the injury in Saturday’s 82-67 loss to No. 2 Kansas after scoring a season-high 20 points but told The Oregonian: “It’s not too severe. I can walk fine. It’s just little stuff when I try to cut or run, I can feel it a little bit.” The Titans dropped a 82-70 decision to Loyola Marymount on Saturday - their second loss to the Lions in 30 days after a season-opening 79-74 setback that was followed by a six-game winning streak.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CAL STATE FULLERTON (6-3): Five players are responsible for 77.3 percent of the Titans’ points with junior guard Tre’ Coggins (15.2 points per game) leading the way. Seniors Malcolm Brooks (13.8) and Lanerryl Johnson (10.6), freshman Khalil Ahmad (10.2) and junior Lionheart Leslie (8.8) - all guards - are the others. Cal State Fullerton has one more assist (111) than turnovers (110) with Leslie averaging a team-best 2.4 assists.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (6-2): Payton recorded 13 points - two on the highly publicized dunk, 11 rebounds and seven assists against Kansas, but it was all for naught after the Beavers blew a 14-point first-half lead and 11-point advantage at the break. Freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. (10.4 points per game) and 6-10 freshman forward Drew Eubanks (9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds) are also key contributors. Noah Togiai, a 6-4 freshman guard who started five games at tight end on the football team and recorded a touchdown pass among his 10 receptions, could make his debut on the court Friday.

TIP-INS

1. Payton leads the Pac-12 in steals and is fourth in assists, seventh in scoring and tied for eighth in rebounding.

2. Oregon State, which was picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 preseason poll, is 6-2 for the fifth consecutive year.

3. Cal State Fullerton meets Portland on Saturday prior to the Oregon State-Tulsa matchup.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 72, Cal State Fullerton 70