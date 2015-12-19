Oregon State 82, Cal State Fullerton 69

Senior guard Gary Payton II had 19 points and eight rebounds as Oregon State registered an 82-69 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night in the Far West Classic Invite at Portland, Ore.

Junior guard Malcolm Duvivier added 15 points for the Beavers (7-2). Freshman forward Tres Tinkle added 13 points and six rebounds and freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 10 points.

Freshman guard Khalil Ahmad and senior guard Malcolm Brooks scored 18 points apiece for the Titans (6-4). Junior guard Tre’ Coggins added 16 points for Cal State Fullerton, which shot just 55.2 percent from the free-throw line.

The Beavers led by 12 at halftime and increased their lead to 53-36 on a dunk by freshman forward Drew Eubanks with 16:08 remaining. Fullerton answered by making six straight field goals and trailed 62-52 just prior to the midway point.

The Titans were within nine after a 3-pointer by Brooks with 7:15 left before Oregon State put the game away. A three-point play by Duvivier and a 3-pointer by senior guard Langston Morris-Walker capped an 8-0 burst that made it 78-60 with 4:38 remaining and the Beavers held a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

Oregon State trailed by two 12 1/2 minutes into the contest before rattling off 11 consecutive points, the last three on a layup and free throw by Thompson for a 33-24 advantage with 5:30 left. Senior forward Olaf Schaftenaar drained a 3-pointer to boost the lead to 14 with 1:51 to go and the Beavers went into the break with a 44-32 lead.

Ahmad’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 burst as the Titans jumped out to an early 17-12 lead. A 3-pointer by Brooks gave Fullerton its last lead at 24-22 with 7:35 left in the half.