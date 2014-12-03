Preview: Cal State Fullerton at UCLA

UCLA likely won’t be taking a victory for granted when it hosts Cal State Fullerton in a nonconference game Wednesday night. Bruins coach Steve Alford and his players weren’t around five years ago, but they’re likely aware of UCLA’s stunning double-overtime loss to Fullerton in the season opener in 2009, snapping a nine-game winning streak against the Titans. That began a trend as the Bruins also lost nonconference games to Montana in 2010, Loyola Marymount in 2011 and Cal Poly in 2012.

UCLA is coming off a victory Friday against Alabama-Birmingham, but it was for seventh place at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas — not exactly the team’s goal heading into the event. It was the last of seven games in 15 days, a big test considering the Bruins primarily use an eight-man rotation. The biggest surprise of the young season has been the play of forward Kevon Looney, who became the first UCLA freshman to register at least four double-doubles in his first five games.

TV: 11:59 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CAL STATE FULLERTON (3-4): The Titans could cause UCLA problems if guards Lanerryl Johnson and Alex Harris can put together big performances in the same game. Johnson scored 21 points against USC, 27 against Wright State and 31 against USC Upstate, all in a four-day span last week. The game before the USC contest, Harris scored 20 against San Jose State, and he had 26 on Friday against Florida International, the day after the loss to USC Upstate.

ABOUT UCLA (5-2): Norman Powell continues to play like an All-American candidate, averaging 17.9 points through the first seven games, which ranks third in the Pac-12. He’s been just as valuable on the defensive end of the floor, averaging 2.7 steals, which ranks second among Pac-12 players. He hasn’t been taking advantage of weaker competition, either, generating six steals against Long Beach State and two-time All-Big West point guard Mike Caffey and five against North Carolina.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA’s three starters up front and their two main reserves all stand 6-9 or taller.

2. UCLA G Bryce Alford is second in the Pac-12 at 7.1 assists a game and fourth in free-throw shooting percentage (92.1).

3. Coach Steve Alford is four wins shy of 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: UCLA 78, Cal State Fullerton 64