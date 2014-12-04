FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCLA 73, Cal State Fullerton 45
December 4, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

UCLA 73, Cal State Fullerton 45

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UCLA 73, Cal State Fullerton 45: Norman Powell shot 3-for-4 from 3-point range and scored 18 points as the Bruins built off their dominant start against the visiting Titans.

Bryce Alford added 14 points and seven assists and Tony Parker and Isaac Hamilton scored 12 points apiece and combined for 17 rebounds for UCLA, which had all five starters in double figures with nine minutes remaining. Kevon Looney led the way down low with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Bruins (6-2).

Alex Harris had 10 points and three steals but was the only player in double figures for Fullerton (3-5). Moses Morgan and Josh Gentry scored nine points apiece and Lanerryl Johnson finished with eight for the Titans, who shot 24.1 percent from the floor.

The Bruins never trailed, getting out to an 18-4 lead just over six minutes past tipoff. The Titans went nearly six minutes without a field goal during the middle part of the first half, then scored five unanswered points in a 30-second span to get back within seven.

Seven straight points by the Bruins just before halftime put them up by double digits for good as they took a 40-23 lead into intermission. The Titans matched UCLA basket-for-basket early in the second half until a 13-0 run by the Bruins put them up by 26 with 9:46 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johnson, who came in averaging a team-high 18.1 points for Fullerton, is the great-grandson of NBA Hall of Fame forward Gus Johnson, a five-time All Star in the mid-1960s through early 70s. …Parker limped off the floor early in second half with a left leg injury but returned about midway through the half. …UCLA didn’t get its first bench points until Thomas Welsh made a jumper with 5:52 remaining to push the lead back to 21.

