Preview: Cal State Fullerton at Washington

After traveling more than 17,000 miles over the last three weeks and playing games in places like China and the Bahamas, Washington players get to spend a little time sleeping in their own beds. The Huskies open an eight-game homestand on Sunday night against Cal State Fullerton.

The Huskies, who opened the season in Shanghai playing Texas in the first college basketball game ever played in that country, don’t go on the road again until Jan. 9 when they travel across the state to face rival Washington State. They don’t leave the state for almost six weeks when they play at Arizona on Jan. 14. “We’re home,” freshman guard David Crisp told GoHuskies.com. “We’ve got our fans with us. Hopefully, we can get on a win streak, taking it one game at a time.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CAL STATE FULLERTON (6-1): The Titans, who won at Seattle, 70-61, on Friday night, are off to their best start since a 7-1 beginning in the 1986-87 season. Fullerton, picked to finish ninth (last) in the Big West Conference preseason media poll, has won six straight games since opening the season with a 79-74 loss at Loyola Marymount, the school’s longest win streak since the 2011-12 season. Junior guard Tre’ Coggins leads the team in scoring (15.9) while senior guard Malcolm Brooks (12.9), a Pepperdine transfer who scored a career-high 20 points in the win at Seattle, and freshman guard Khalil Ahmad (12.4) also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-2): The Huskies don’t start a player taller than 6-9 -- freshman forward Marquese Chriss -- but currently rank second in the nation in rebounds at 49 per game, including more than 18 offensive boards per contest. Andrew Andrews, a 6-2 senior guard, leads the team in scoring (21.7) and is second in rebounding (7.7). Freshman guard Dejounte Murray (13.8) and Chriss (13.2) are also averaging in double figures with Murray also leading the squad in rebounds (8.2) and assists (3.8).

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies are the only team in the nation to post two 60-plus rebounding efforts so far this season.

2. Washington leads the Pac-12 and ranks 14th nationally in 3-point percentage defense (25.8).

3. Ahmad has connected on 11-of-20 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Washington 83, Cal State Fullerton 75