Washington State 91, Portland State 67

Forward Josh Hawkinson hit 10 of 11 field-goal attempts en route to a game-high 24 points, and Washington State cruised to a 91-67 win over Portland State on Sunday in Pullman, Wash.

Hawkinson also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, helping the Cougars (5-1) post a 40-30 advantage on the boards.

Guard Charles Callison scored 12 points for Washington State, and guard Ike Iroegbu added 10 points and a game-high five assists.

Guard Calaen Robinson paced the Vikings (3-4) with 19 points and five rebounds. Reserve forward Isaiah Pineiro scored 14 points.

The Cougars shot a sizzling 53.2 percent from the floor while limiting the Vikings to 41 percent shooting. Washington hit eight of 21 3-point tries, while Portland State made only two of 13 from long range.

Portland State scored the game’s first five points, but Washington State settled in and took a 16-13 lead on a 3-pointer from guard Que Johnson. The Vikings were never in front again.

Callison closed the half with a 3-pointer, sending the Cougars to the locker room with a 47-30 lead.

Washington State got 3-pointers from Johnson, Callison and Iroegbu in the opening minutes of the second half, stretching the advantage to 56-35.