FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington State 91, Portland State 67
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 7, 2015 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

Washington State 91, Portland State 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington State 91, Portland State 67

Forward Josh Hawkinson hit 10 of 11 field-goal attempts en route to a game-high 24 points, and Washington State cruised to a 91-67 win over Portland State on Sunday in Pullman, Wash.

Hawkinson also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, helping the Cougars (5-1) post a 40-30 advantage on the boards.

Related Coverage

Guard Charles Callison scored 12 points for Washington State, and guard Ike Iroegbu added 10 points and a game-high five assists.

Guard Calaen Robinson paced the Vikings (3-4) with 19 points and five rebounds. Reserve forward Isaiah Pineiro scored 14 points.

The Cougars shot a sizzling 53.2 percent from the floor while limiting the Vikings to 41 percent shooting. Washington hit eight of 21 3-point tries, while Portland State made only two of 13 from long range.

Portland State scored the game’s first five points, but Washington State settled in and took a 16-13 lead on a 3-pointer from guard Que Johnson. The Vikings were never in front again.

Callison closed the half with a 3-pointer, sending the Cougars to the locker room with a 47-30 lead.

Washington State got 3-pointers from Johnson, Callison and Iroegbu in the opening minutes of the second half, stretching the advantage to 56-35.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.