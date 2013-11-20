Preview: Campbell at Cincinnati

Cincinnati will try to move to 4-0 andwin the Global Sports Shootout when it hosts Campbell of the BigSouth Conference on Wednesday. Freshman Troy Caupain came off the bench toscore 13 points as the Bearcats rolled to a 77-49 victory over Appalachian State onSaturday. Titus Rubles also scored 13 points while Sean Kilpatrick added 12 andJermaine Sanders and Shaquille Thomas finished with 10 each for Cincinnati.

The Fighting Camels are coming off a62-43 home loss to North Carolina Central on Monday. Andrew Ryan had 11points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and Darius Leonard added 10 points – allin the first half – for Campbell, which shot 34.1 percent from the floor.“N.C. Central is a very good team that won a lot of games last year and isvery well-coached,” Campbell coach Kevin McGeehan said.

TV: 7 p.m., ET ESPN3

ABOUT CAMPBELL (2-2): The FightingCamels have dropped two straight after starting the season with wins overShenandoah and at Appalachian State. Leonard is averaging a team-leading 15.3points and 6.5 rebounds while Ryan has chipped in 11.5 points and 5.3 boards. D.J. Mason is averaging 10.3 points for Campbell, which will face NAIA member St. Andrews on Nov. 27 after taking on the Bearcats, who are in the midst of aseven-game, season-opening home stand.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (3-0): Kilpatrick, wholeads the Bearcats in scoring at 18.3 points per game, finished with ateam-high 22 in Cincinnati’s season-opening win over N.C. Central on Nov. 8. TheBearcats, who started off 12-0 last season before being ousted by Creighton theNCAA Tournament to finish 22-12, got 21 points from Kilpatrick and 14 from Rubles intheir 68-57 home victory over N.C. State on Nov. 12. Rubles is averaging ateam-leading 7.3 rebounds for Cincinnati, which will face its first non-NorthCarolina opponent Tuesday when it hosts Massachusetts Lowell.

TIP-INS

1. Kilpatrick needs one point to become the 13th player in Cincinnati history to score 1,500 or more in his career.

2.Wednesday’s game will be the third in five days for Campbell, which lost 81-66 at N.C. State on Saturday.

3. The Bearcats are 35-7 in November under coach Mick Cronin, having won 10 in a row in the month since a 73-69 overtime loss to Marshall on Nov. 25, 2011.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 73-57