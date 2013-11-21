FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati 81, Campbell 62
#Intel
November 21, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

Cincinnati 81, Campbell 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTED tournament info in first graph. UPDATED shooting percentage in second graph and turnover total in third graph.)

Cincinnati 81, Campbell 62:Sean Kilpatrick scored a game-high 23 points as the Bearcats rolled at homeWednesday night in the Global Sports Shootout.Justin Jackson had acareer-high 19 points and Titus Rubles added 10 as Cincinnati shot 63.2percent from the floor. The Bearcats (4-0) also beat Campbell by 19 points inlast season’s meeting.

Andrew Ryan led Campbell (2-3) with 17 points,while Darius Leonard added 16 and Reco McCarter finished with 13. The FightingCamels committed 23 turnovers, which led to 30 Cincinnati points.

Kilpatrick had 12 of hispoints and Jackson had 10 of his as Cincinnati led 42-29 at halftime -- theBearcats’ highest-scoring first half of the season. Jackson had four blockedshots in the first half and the Bearcats shot 62.1 percent -- including 3-of-7from 3-point range before the break.

All five starters scoredwithin the game’s first five minutes for the Bearcats, whose largest lead in thegame was 23 points.The final point total was a season high for Cincinnati, which will faceits first non-North Carolina opponent Tuesday when it hosts MassachusettsLowell.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kilpatrickbecame the 13th player in Cincinnati history to score 1,500 or more points in hiscareer. ... Wednesday’s game was the third in five days for Campbell, whichlost 81-66 at North Carolina State on Saturday. ... The Bearcats are 36-7 in Novemberunder coach Mick Cronin, having won 10 in a row in the month since a 73-69overtime loss to Marshall on Nov. 25, 2011.

