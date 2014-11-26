Preview: Campbell at Ohio State

Ohio State is cruising through the early part of its schedule with an efficient offense led by guard Shannon Scott. The 17th-ranked Buckeyes will try to improve to 4-0 when they host Campbell in the Buckeye Classic on Wednesday. Scott is averaging a nation-best 13.7 assists, and Ohio State leads the nation with a 60.8 field-goal percentage behind freshman sensation D’Angelo Russell and senior Sam Thompson.

Russell posted the second-highest scoring effort by a freshman in school history with 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting in a 103-48 demolition of Sacred Heart on Sunday. “We want him to be aggressive and we want him to score,” Buckeyes coach Thad Matta told reporters of Russell. “I thought throughout the flow of the offense he found shots that were good for him. He’s a heck of a basketball player.” The Camels have lost their only two chances against Division I competition.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT CAMPBELL (1-2): The Camels put a 97-58 beating on NAIA school Barber-Scotia to kick off the regular season but have averaged 49.5 points in losses to Davidson and Colgate. Campbell had its chances in the 54-48 loss to Colgate but went 8-of-22 from the free-throw line. “We executed the game plan like we wanted on both ends of the floor, but it came down to free throws and missed front ends of one-and-ones,” Camels coach Kevin McGeehan told reporters. “You’re not going to win a game making 8-of-22 from the line.”

ABOUT OHIO STATE (3-0): Scott set a Buckeyes single-game record with 16 assists against Sacred Heart and has 41 assists against seven turnovers in three games. “I think our whole system now is different,” Scott told reporters. “It’s a new feel. I think we have guys that can really go on the floor and make shots like D‘Angelo. The way he’s shooting the ball, anyone could play well with him. I think the guys I have around me right now are making it a lot easier for me.” Scott averaged 3.4 assists and 1.9 turnovers last season.

TIP-INS

1. Campbell is 1-1 against Big Ten teams (beating Iowa in 2011) but is 0-11 all-time against ranked opponents.

2. Scott is the first player in school history to hand out double-digit assists in three straight games.

3. The Buckeyes are 96-1 at home against unranked nonconference opponents under Matta.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 96, Campbell 52