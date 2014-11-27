FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio State 91, Campbell 64
November 27, 2014

Ohio State 91, Campbell 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 17 Ohio State 91, Campbell 64: Freshman D’Angelo Russell collected 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and seven assists as the Buckeyes cruised past the visiting Camels in the Buckeye Classic.

Marc Loving scored a career-high 18 points and Shannon Scott added 11 points and five assists for Ohio State (4-0). Sam Thompson scored 11 points and Amir Williams was a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the line en route to 10 points.

Andrew Ryan knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Campbell (1-3), which dropped to 1-2 all-time against Big Ten opponents. D.J. Mason had 10 points and Kyre’ Hamer added nine for the Camels.

Scott stole the ball and found Russell for a fast-break layup to give the Buckeyes a 2-0 lead and they never trailed. Loving scored seven points in a 17-2 burst that gave Ohio State a 26-10 cushion, and Russell’s 3-pointer made it a 45-22 gap at the break.

The Camels had the deficit at 21 points with just under 11 minutes left but Russell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spread it to 81-54 with six minutes to play. Russell found Williams for a dunk to push the lead to 29 points as the Buckeyes coasted to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State entered the game leading the nation in team field-goal percentage (60.8) and shot 60.7 percent against the Camels. … The Buckeyes improved to 97-1 at home against unranked non-conference opponents under head coach Thad Matta. … Campbell turned the ball over 17 times and fell to 0-12 all-time against ranked opponents.

