Preview: Canisius at Kentucky

(Updated: DeAaron to De'Aaron)

For a club that perennially boasts multiple one-and-done players, it would seem harder to get them to bond together as a team while featuring such winning traits as sharing the ball and playing defense. That doesn't appear to be the case with the 2016-17 version of Kentucky, which hosts Canisius on Sunday after coach John Calipari's No. 4 Wildcats served notice in their opener - an 87-64 victory over Stephen F. Austin - that there are no individuals, but plenty of talent.

“It’s amazing,” Stephen F. Austin coach Kyle Keller told reporters about Calipari. “He makes young kids play old really fast. It’s a special gift to hold kids accountable and play defense like that. To get them to buy in and play for the team doesn’t happen in these kids’ generation with them being coddled like they have been." It all starts with freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox, who recorded 12 assists as Kentucky registered 21 on its 33 field goals. “I think this is an unselfish team,” sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe told reporters after scoring 17 points Friday. “We all play for each other and that’s going to take us to the next level.” The Golden Griffins of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference do not have the luxury of a game until their belts, but return three of their top four scorers from last season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CANISIUS (2016-17: 14-19): Senior forward Phil Valenti, an All-MAAC preseason third-team selection, is the top returning scorer (14.6 points per game), rebounder (6.1) and assist man (2.0). Junior guard Kassius Robertson averaged 14.1 points in 2015-16 while junior forward Jermaine Crumpton (10.4 points) provides scoring depth. Freshman guard Isaiah Reese scored 11 points in the Golden Griffins' 99-95 exhibition victory over Ryerson on Monday.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (1-0): Fox played up to his potential Friday but that wasn't the case with 6-10 freshman forward Edrice Adebayo (five points), who was plagued by foul trouble. Freshman forward Wenyen Gabriel and freshman guard Malik Monk each scored 10 points with all of Monk's coming in the second half. The Wildcats are expected to be unusually bolstered this season by a senior as forward Derek Willis already served notice he will contribute significantly with 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks Friday while sophomore forward Isaac Humphries filled up the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Canisius was picked to finish ninth in the MAAC preseason poll after winding up seventh at 8-12 last season.

2. Fox set a school record for assists by a player in his debut, breaking the mark of 11 set by Dirk Minniefield in 1982.

3. Kentucky's third game is Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York against No. 9 Michigan State, which lost 65-63 to No. 11 Arizona on Friday, prompting Calipari to tell reporters: "So we’re going to be playing a mean dog up in New York.''

PREDICTION: Kentucky 97, Canisius 54