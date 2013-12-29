Preview: Canisius at Notre Dame

Following a tumultuous week, Notre Dame will look for leadership and stability - and a win, of course - when Canisius comes to town Sunday. Fighting Irish leading scorer Jerian Grant announced earlier this week that he has withdrawn from the school for academic reasons, and the team also revealed that redshirting sophomore Cam Biedscheid has decided to transfer. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey and the Irish players had Grant’s services but already knew about his impending departure last Saturday, when they blew an eight-point lead in the final minute in a crushing loss to No. 3 Ohio State.

“I tried not to think about it much,” Brey said Monday. “I think it hit me more afterward, especially walking out of the arena. I just kind of said, ‘Coach your team. This is your team. Obviously it’s going to change, but when it changes, then deal with it.'” Grant, who hopes to re-enroll as a senior next year, averaged 19 points and 6.2 assists on 51.8 percent shooting, including 40.8 percent from 3-point range. His absence provides an obvious break for the Golden Griffins, who have won five of their last six games.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CANISIUS (8-4): The Golden Griffins, who like the Fighting Irish have not played since Dec. 21, shoot 3-pointers in mass quantities - and shoot them well. Leading scorer Billy Baron (20 points, 4.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds) is a 41.9 percent 3-point shooter, while second-leading scorer Chris Perez (11.6 points) has made half of his 20 attempts from long range. Jordan Heath may be the top deep threat for Canisius, connecting on 18-of-37 attempts en route to 11.5 points per game.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (8-4): Brey, who admitted that he was “thoroughly disappointed” after the heart-breaking loss to the Buckeyes, needs to make sure his team focuses on Canisius - not on the loss to Ohio State, the personnel changes surrounding the team or the upcoming showdown with Duke on Saturday. Replacing Grant as team captain will be seniors Garrick Sherman (14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds) and Tom Knight (4.7 and 3.3), who will serve as co-captains. Pat Connaughton (13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds), whose numbers have improved in each of his three seasons with Notre Dame, is one player who will need to step up.

TIP-INS

1. While Grant’s absence obviously will hurt Notre Dame’s ball distribution, only five teams in the nation were averaging more assists than the Fighting Irish (17.9) entering Saturday’s action.

2. Sherman is aiming for his 10th straight game scoring in double figures.

3. Heath has 23 blocks - six more than the rest of his Canisius teammates combined.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 69, Canisius 59