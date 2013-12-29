Notre Dame 87, Canisius 81 (OT): Eric Atkins scored 30 points, including a huge 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in overtime, as the Fighting Irish posted a hard-fought home win.

Atkins made 10-of-14 shots from the field, including 6-of-8 3-pointers, and Garrick Sherman added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (9-4), which was playing its first game since leading scorer and captain Jerian Grant announced that he was leaving school for academic reasons. Senior forward Tom Knight - one of two players named a co-captain in Grant’s place - was added to the starting lineup and chipped in four points and four boards.

Billy Baron scored 33 points to lead Canisius (8-5), which had won five of its last six games. The Golden Griffins scored the final five points of regulation, including a three-point play by Baron to tie it with 1:04 remaining.

Atkins opened the scoring in overtime with two foul shots and Sherman’s three-point play snapped a 77-77 tie with 2:43 to go. Baron made a layup and two free throws to draw the Golden Griffins within 82-81 with 45 seconds left, but Atkins knocked down a 3-pointer on the other end and Demetrius Jackson sealed it with two late foul shots.

Atkins’ free throw initially put the Fighting Irish ahead 73-68 with 1:53 remaining in regulation. Chris Manhertz’ dunk began the late comeback for Canisius, which held Notre Dame without a field goal over the final 3:31 of the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame also announced this week that redshirting sophomore F Cam Biedscheid was transferring. ... Canisius scored 14 of the game’s first 19 points and led 33-31 at halftime. ... Both teams fared well from behind the arc, as the Fighting Irish were 8-of-19 and the Golden Griffins were 10-of-22.