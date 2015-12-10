Preview: Canisius at Penn State

After having its three-game winning streak snapped by George Washington, Penn State returns home Thursday for the third of four games during an eight-day stretch when Canisius visits as part of the on-campus contests of the Las Vegas Classic. The game is being played at venerable Rec Hall, a place where the Lions posted a stellar 514-183 record from 1926-96.

The Nittany Lions trailed by as many as 18 points in the 76-66 road loss Tuesday after sophomore Shep Garner single-handedly carried them to victory against Boston College on Dec. 2. Garner led the way against the Colonials with 20 points followed by Brandon Taylor (15) and Payton Banks (10). The Lions close out their busy stretch Saturday against ULM back at Bryce Jordan Center before breaking for exams. Canisius has been off since Saturday, when the Golden Griffins rallied from an 11-point deficit in the game’s final minute and squandered three chances to tie or take the lead in a 78-76 loss to Quinnipiac.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT CANISIUS (3-4): Junior forward Phil Valenti scored a career-high 25 points to go along with nine rebounds while sophomore Kassius Robertson added 15 points against Quinnipiac. Senior guard Malcolm McMillan leads the team in scoring (21.3) and assists (4.1) while shooting 54.7 percent from the field, and Valenti contributes 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. Senior 6-5 guard Jamal Reynolds (11.3 points per game) averages 5.1 offensive rebounds per game and will challenge a Lions’ front line that is not a strong rebounding group.

ABOUT PENN STATE (5-3): Garner posted career highs of 30 points and eight 3-pointers - one off the school mark - against Boston College and leads the team in scoring (16.4 points per game), assists (3.3) and steals (1.9). Garner is 24-of-51 from the arc and Taylor is 15-of-35, but the rest of the team is 18-of-84. The Lions need to find some help inside as the trio of Donovan Jack, Julian Moore and Jordan Dickerson average a combined 12.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in more than 48 minutes per game.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State last played at Rec Hall on Dec. 14, 2013 against Princeton - the first game there since Jan. 7, 1996.

2. Dickerson (94) ranks sixth on Penn State’s all-time blocked shots list, and needs five more to match Calvin Jefferson (1976-79) for fifth in program history.

3. Taylor averages 15.9 points, and a team-best 6.4 rebounds and has recorded double figures in scoring in all but one game this season.

PREDICTION: Penn State 83, Canisius 70