Penn State 81, Canisius 67

Penn State forward Brandon Taylor scored 18 points and the Nittany Lions cruised to a 81-67 win over Canisius at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa.

Taylor was 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds.

Canisius was outrebounded 40-29 and shot only 33.8 percent from the field in a game that could’ve had a wider margin. But Penn State had 21 turnovers - Taylor had a game-high six - and shot 3 of 12 from 3-point range.

Phil Valenti led Canisius with 24 points.

The Nittany Lions (6-3) scored the first bucket of the game and never trailed. PSU built a 40-25 lead at halftime in the first of two games at Rec Hall, Penn State’s first games in the on-campus venue since 1996.

It was the fifth game in six victories in which Penn State’s opponents shot under 40 percent from the field.

Up next for Penn State on Saturday is another game at Rec Hall against Louisiana-Monroe. The game is part of the Las Vegas Classic.