Rutgers 66, Canisius 51
November 19, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

Rutgers 66, Canisius 51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Rutgers run to 13-5 in the fourth paragraph)

Rutgers 66, Canisius 51: Jerome Seagears scored 15 points and handed out nine assists as the Scarlet Knights held off the visiting Golden Griffins in a NIT Season Tip-Off Regional first-round game.

Seagears made 4-of-11 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and Kadeem Jack contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (3-1). Wally Judge recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards while D‘Von Campbell chipped in with 10 points for Rutgers.

Billy Baron led the way with 17 points and five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (1-2). Chris Perez registered seven points and six rebounds for Canisius, which shot 33.3 percent from the field.

Jack scored seven points as Rutgers used a 13-5 run in the first seven minutes of the second half to take a 39-33 lead. Canisius closed to within four points on two free throws by Chris Manhertz with 8:35 remaining, but the Scarlet Knights were just too much down the stretch.

The Scarlet Knights made just 10-of-31 shots in the first half against Canisius’ zone defense, but nine points by Seagears kept them in it. Baron had 10 points to pace the Golden Griffins, who led by as many as five points before taking a 28-26 lead into halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jack and J.J. Moore were a combined 2-of-10 for six points in the first half for Rutgers. ... Myles Mack made just 2-of-11 shots and scored seven points for the Scarlet Knights. ... Rutgers will play Drexel on Tuesday for the right to play at Madison Square Garden.

