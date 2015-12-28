Stanford 83, Carroll College 38

Guard Dorian Pickens scored 18 points while guard Marcus Allen and forward Roscoe Allen each added 15 points to lead Stanford to an easy 83-38 win over NAIA Carroll College (Montana) on Sunday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Forward Michael Humphrey collected 12 rebounds and Stanford (7-4) had a dominating 50-30 edge on the boards.

Guards Lorel Johnson and Sam McMahon had eight points apiece for Carroll, which was playing the contest as an exhibition game. The Saints were without leading scorer Zach Taylor (19.9 points per game) because of an injury.

Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins turned to his bench early and often as the Cardinal led 12-2 after four minutes and then opened up 31-5 lead with 7:45 left in the first half.

The Saints scored the last three points of the half but still trailed 44-18.

Carroll made only eight of 30 shots (30.8 percent) and committed nine turnovers in the half. Stanford (7-4) went 17-of-33 (51.5 percent) from the field including 5 of 9 (55.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

Overall, the Cardinal shot 48.4 percent from the field (30-for-62) and 36.4 percent from 3-point range (8-for-22). The Saints made only 24.6 percent of their shots (14 of 57).

Saints’ forward Oliver Carr and guard Ryan Imhoff, who combine to average 24 points a game, were held to six points combined.

Stanford’s reserves saw plenty of action in the second half as the Cardinal kept the pressure on the Saints and built a 73-32 lead when Pickens sank two free throws with just under eight minutes to go.

This was the second time Carroll College traveled to the Bay Area to play a Pac-12 opponent. On Nov. 9, the Saints dropped an exhibition game to then No. 14 Cal.