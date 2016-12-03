Preview: Central Arkansas at Butler

Butler looks to extend its season-opening winning streak to eight games when it hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday. The No. 18 Bulldogs are coming off impressive back-to-back victories over Pac-12 Conference contenders Utah and No. 15 Arizona.

Kelan Martin scored 18 points as the Bulldogs handed host Utah its first loss of the season 68-59 on Monday. Third-year coach Chris Holtmann said he believes the victory that ended the Utes' home-court winning streak of 32 games against non-conference foes will serve as a benchmark victory for his squad. "The experience of playing (at Utah) in a road environment and what comes out of that that you learn - and playing with poise under duress," Holtmann told reporters. "Those were the things we were going to hope came out of it, and it did." Central Arkansas dropped its last game to Southeast Missouri State 87-63 on Thursday with its lone win coming against Army on the road.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (1-5): The Bears rely on their 3-point shooting led by 6-6 senior guard Derreck Brooks, who leads the team in scoring at 16.2, and is shooting 46.6 percent from long range. Jordan Howard, a 5-11 junior guard, is the program's all-time leader from 3-point range and has hit 17-of-45 on the season. The Bears allowed an average of 84 points this season, ranked 330th in the nation through Thursday's games, and were chosen to finish 11th of 13 teams in the Southland Conference preseason poll.

ABOUT BUTLER (7-0): The Bulldogs are off to their best start since beginning the 2008-09 season at 8-0. Efficient offense has been a key as Butler is shooting 50.4 percent from the field which ranks 18th nationally and is 24-0 under Holtmann when the team scores at least 80 points. Martin is one of two Bulldogs averaging in double figures at 16.4 points followed by Andrew Chrabascz at 10.6 and four more players average at least eight points.

TIP-INS

1. Butler defeated a top 10 team three straight seasons after knocking off then-No. 9 Arizona in the title game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

2. The Bulldogs won 32 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents, a streak that dates back to a loss to Pittsburgh in the 2012 College Basketball Invitational.

3. Howard averaged a team-high 20.2 points while setting the school's single-season record with 95 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Butler 85, Central Arkansas 68