Preview: Central Arkansas at Creighton

With Doug McDermott now in the NBA, Creighton will take the court without the greatest player in school history when it faces visiting Central Arkansas in its season opener Friday night. McDermott, who finished his career fifth in Division I history with 3,150 points and was the consensus national player of the year last season, is one of four starters from 2013-14 who are not back with the Bluejays this season. Point guard Austin Chatman is the lone returning starter for a Creighton team that led the nation in 3-pointers (356) and 3-point percentage (41.4) a season ago.

The Bluejays were picked to finish ninth in the 10-team Big East by the league’s coaches, but that only serves as extra motivation. “We want to prove people wrong,” Chatman said. “That’s going to be our fuel every day when we step on the practice floor.” The Bears won only eight games a season ago and will likely have their hands full against Creighton, which made 11 3-pointers in the first half alone in last Friday’s exhibition finale against Division II Sioux Falls.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Net

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (2013-14: 8-21): The Bears have a new coach in Russ Pennell after losing 12 of their final 16 games a season ago. Central Arkansas also lost its top nine scorers from last season, although freshman Jordan Howard and junior Jake Zuilhof showed in the team’s final exhibition game that they can provide some offense, as the duo combined for 38 points against Division II University of the Ozarks. The Bears’ three most notable opponents last season - Louisiana Tech, Kansas State and Texas Tech - defeated them by an average of 30.7 points.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (2013-14: 27-8): Chatman was third on the team in scoring last season, averaging 8.1 points to go with a team-high 4.4 assists. Several of last year’s reserves are now starters, meaning players like Devin Brooks (6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists in 16.6 minutes last season) will need to help fill the void left by McDermott and company. Senior center Will Artino also is being asked to do more after averaging 5.5 points in about 13 minutes per game a season ago.

TIP-INS

1. Brooks did not make a 3-pointer in any of his final 20 games last season, shooting 0-for-12 after opening the season by making 9-of-20 attempts from behind the arc.

2. Creighton returns a total of 49 starts - 35 by Chatman - a figure that is the lowest for any Bluejays team since 1985-86.

3. The Bluejays ranked second in the nation in assists (17.7) and fourth in field-goal percentage (49.9) a season ago.

PREDICTION: Creighton 70, Central Arkansas 63