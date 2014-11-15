Creighton 104, Central Arkansas 77: Ricky Kreklow got his Creighton career off to a good start with 18 points as the Bluejays rolled past the visiting Bears in the first game of the post-Doug McDermott era.

Isaiah Zierden chipped in 16 points and Will Artino had 14 and 10 rebounds for Creighton (1-0), which is replacing four starters this season, including McDermott, the reigning Player of the Year in college basketball. James Milliken (13 points), Devin Brooks (12) and Austin Chatman (10) also scored in double figures for the Bluejays.

Krekow, a senior transfer from California, shot 5-of-10 from the field and made two of his team’s nine 3-pointers. Jordan Howard led Central Arkansas (0-1) with 19 points while Boo Milligan contributed 18 points and pulled down a team-high seven boards.

Zierden scored 13 points to lead all scorers in the first half while Kreklow and Milliken had 11 each as Creighton led 55-34 at the half. The Bluejays made eight 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes before only making one in the second half.

The Bluejays’ lead swelled to as many as 38 with just over 11 minutes left in the second half. The Bears never led and finished with more fouls (30) than field goals (26).

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton, which ranked second in the nation in assists (17.7) last season, held a 17-12 advantage in that category. ... The Bluejays went over 100 points twice last season, including the season opener against Alcorn State. ... Central Arkansas shot 11-of-24 from 3-point range but committed 20 turnovers.