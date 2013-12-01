Preview: Central Arkansas at Kansas State

Kansas State dropped two of three contests at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off and now the Wildcats look to apply the lessons learned from their trip to the Caribbean in a four-game homestand to open December. It starts with a Sunday contest against Central Arkansas for Kansas State, which lost to Charlotte and Georgetown before ending its stay in Puerto Rico with a 52-38 victory over Long Beach State. The Wildcats shot 37.3 percent in the loss to Charlotte and 36 percent in losing 90-63 to Georgetown.

There were positives from Kansas State’s trip, however. Freshman Marcus Foster scored in double figures in all three games and Thomas Gipson earned his fifth career double-double against Long Beach State and shot 62.5 percent in three tournament games. The Bears have not played since snapping a three-game losing streak with a 60-53 victory over Troy on Tuesday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Midwest

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (2-3): The Bears lost by an average of 29 points during their losing streak, including a 43-point defeat to Arkansas State. But Central Arkansas hit 53.8 percent of its attempts from the field in the second half of Tuesday’s victory, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range. Freshman Jalen Jackson is shooting 11-for-23 on 3-point attempts in leading the Bears in scoring at 14.8.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (3-3): The defending Big 12 champions lost just eight games a season ago, but have struggled to find consistency in the first month of this season. Foster, a Parade high school All-America selection last season, leads the Wildcats at 14.5 points per game and is 13-for-37 from 3-point range in his first six college contests. Gipson, a junior, is the only other Kansas State player averaging in double figures (10.0) and scored 18 points against Georgetown, becoming the first upperclassman to pace the team in scoring this season.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats limited Long Beach State to 19.6 percent shooting.

2. Kansas State hosts Mississippi, South Dakota and Troy before playing No. 10 Gonzaga on Dec. 21.

3. Kansas State has never played Central Arkansas, but is 10-3 all-time against teams from the Southland Conference.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 71, Central Arkansas 56