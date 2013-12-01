FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas State 87, Central Arkansas 54
December 1, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 4 years ago

Kansas State 87, Central Arkansas 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas State 87, Central Arkansas 54: Shane Southwell tied a career high with 19 points as the host Wildcats overwhelmed the Bears.

Thomas Gipson hit his first three shots during a 12-2 run in the game’s opening four minutes for Kansas State (4-3), finishing with 17 points. Marcus Foster added 10 points and D.J. Johnson finished with a career-best 10 rebounds.

Jalen Jackson and DeShone McClure led the Bears (2-4) with 12 points each. Central Arkansas was outrebounded 52-22 and committed 16 turnovers.

Kansas State dominated from the opening tip, scoring 12 consecutive points after trailing 2-0 and using a 13-2 run later in the first half to build a 27-8 lead on Johnson’s layup with less than eight minutes remaining before the intermission. Southwell scored 10 points in the half, with the final two coming on a layup with 2:38 to play to give the Wildcats a 38-17 advantage.

With the Wildcats leading 40-19 to start the second half, Southwell added nine points in the first five minutes as Kansas State extended its cushion to 53-27. Will Spradling hit three 3-pointers, finishing with nine points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Neither team shot well from the free-throw line: Kansas State finished 19-for-28 while Central Arkansas shot 9-for-19. … The Wildcats have won 50 of their past 51 non-conference home games. … The Bears led 2-0 on Daouda Berete’s basket, but Kansas State tied the game just 25 seconds later.

