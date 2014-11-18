Preview: Central Arkansas at Nebraska

After collecting preseason honors for weeks, Nebraska wing Terran Petteway lived up to the hype in Sunday’s season-opening win over Northern Kentucky. Petteway, who averaged a Big Ten-best 18.1 points last season, registered a game-high 25 points, including six 3-pointers, as the 21st-ranked Cornhuskers cruised to an 80-61 victory. The 6-6 junior figures to fill the box score again on Tuesday when the Huskers host Central Arkansas, which was picked to finish 12th in the Southland Conference preseason poll.

Expectations are high for Nebraska, which is coming off its best conference finish and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998. Forward Shavon Shields scored 18 points in the opener as the Huskers shot 47.9 percent from the field and made a believer out of Northern Kentucky coach Dave Bezold. “Nebraska gets after you,” Bezold told reporters. “They’re quick off the ball, they come at you hard on both ends. They’ve got guys that are skilled and they don’t quit.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (0-2): First-year coach Russ Pennell faces a major rebuilding job with the Bears, who have opened the season with lopsided losses to Creighton and Omaha. Pennell, who released every player from the program when he took over except for sophomore reserve forward Ethan Lee, realizes he faces an uphill battle against teams such as Nebraska. “When you are overhauling a program like we are, there are going to be some growing pains,” he told reporters. “We may take some whippings.”

ABOUT NEBRASKA (1-0): Forward Walter Pitchford, who shot 41 percent from 3-point range last season, will look to get untracked after going 1-of-5 from beyond the arc and finishing with three points against Northern Kentucky. The Huskers continue to be pleased by the play of freshman point guard Tarin Smith, who scored six points in 16 minutes off the bench on Sunday. Nebraska ranked among the Big Ten’s top defensive teams during league play last season, but coach Tim Miles wasn’t pleased after the Huskers were outrebounded 36-33 in Sunday’s opener.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska is 8-0 against non-conference opponents at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which opened last season.

2. Pennell played for Central Arkansas for two seasons (1982-84) and holds the school’s career assist record at 341.

3. Nebraska is ranked in a regular-season poll for the first time since January 1995.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 106, Central Arkansas 67