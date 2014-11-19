No. 21 Nebraska 82, Central Arkansas 56: Terran Petteway scored 23 points and Shavon Shields had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Cornhuskers rolled past the visiting Bears following a sluggish first half.

Tai Webster scored 13 points and Benny Parker added eight for Nebraska (2-0), which led 43-34 at the break before holding Central Arkansas to eight field goals in the second half. Petteway was 8-of-17 from the field as the Huskers improved to 17-1 at home since moving into Pinnacle Bank Arena last season.

Jake Zuilhof shot 6-of-7 from the field for 12 points and six rebounds while Albert Christensson had 11 points for Central Arkansas (0-3), which has lost its first three games by an average of 26 points. Jordan Howard missed nine of his 11 shots and finished with 10 points and Mathieu Kamba had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Nebraska, which is ranked for the first time since January 1995, missed 15 of its 26 shots and held a 20-16 rebounding edge over the undersized Bears in the first half. The Huskers quickly took control after intermission and moved ahead 60-42 with just over 11 minutes left when Walter Pitchford’s jumper capped a 13-0 run.

Petteway, who scored 25 points in the Huskers’ season-opening 81-60 victory over Northern Kentucky, drilled a 3-pointer with 7:05 left to extend the lead to 71-48. David Rivers chipped in eight points and five rebounds for Nebraska, which shot 64 percent in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pitchford, who shot 41 percent from 3-point range last season, missed both of his 3-point attempts and is 1-for-7 through two games. … G Thatch Unruh scored six points for Central Arkansas, which was picked to finish 12th in the Southland Conference preseason poll. … Freshman F Jake Hammond scored his first career points late in the game for the Huskers, who were 23-of-34 from the foul line.