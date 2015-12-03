Preview: Central Arkansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has been tested only once in the young season, and that isn’t likely to change when the eighth-ranked Sooners host Central Arkansas on Thursday. The undefeated Sooners figure to overmatch the Bears, who have lost 34 of their last 37 games dating to the end of the 2013-14 season.

Oklahoma is looking for its first 5-0 start since winning 12 straight to begin the 2008-09 campaign. The Sooners eked out an 84-78 win at Memphis to open the season but have routed their past three opponents by an average of 26.3 points, including a 65-48 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. It’s the third opponent from the Southland Conference this season for the Sooners, who already have crushed McNeese State (85-56) and Incarnate Word (96-63). It’s the second straight undefeated foe for the Bears, who lost 79-73 at Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Central Arkansas) FSN Oklahoma Plus (Oklahoma)

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (1-5): The Bears are well ahead of last year’s schedule, when they didn’t pick up their first victory until Feb. 7 and finished 2-27. They’ve also suffered a pair of losses by six or fewer points and have shown some offensive prowess with Jordan Howard (16.8 points), Derreck Brooks (13 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Justin Foreman (11.7 points) all putting up solid numbers and shooting well from outside. There’s plenty of room for improvement at the defensive end, though, with opponents shooting a robust 52.9 percent overall and 42.7 percent from 3-point range while averaging 85 points.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (4-0): The Sooners have been one of the nation’s top defensive teams thus far, holding opponents to 31.4 percent overall and 23.2 percent from 3-point range, and they’ve also been outstanding on the boards. Those aspects are overshadowed somewhat by the dynamic offensive play of guard Buddy Hield (22 points, 5.5 rebounds), who is a blistering 11-of-21 from 3-point range. Forward Ryan Spangler (13 points, 10 rebounds) also is off to a great start with double-doubles in three of the Sooners’ first four games.

TIP-INS

1. Hield has scored in double figures in 12 straight games and 32 of his last 33 dating to last season.

2. Central Arkansas is playing its first game against a ranked opponent since a 91-63 loss at Oklahoma State on Dec. 16, 2012.

3. Oklahoma won the only previous meeting, 76-73 on Dec. 30, 2010.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 86, Central Arkansas 67