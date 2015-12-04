No. 6 Oklahoma 111, Central Arkansas 68

Guard Jordan Woodard hit six 3-pointers in less than four minutes and tied a career-high by scoring 24 points, leading No. 6 Oklahoma to a 111-68 blowout of Central Arkansas at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

Woodard’s big game helped Oklahoma (5-0) score its most points since Feb. 17, 1996.

When Woodard hit his first 3-pointer, just more than three minutes into the second half, he was the lone Oklahoma starter who hadn’t already scored in double figures.

But the junior heated up, hitting four consecutive 3-pointers starting about a minute after his initial shot.

Oklahoma hit 13 3-pointers in the win.

For the second consecutive game, reigning Big 12 Player of the Year Buddy Hield struggled from the field.

Hield was just 4 of 12 from the field but hit nine of his 11 free throws to finish with 19 points.

In the last two games, Hield is a combined 9 of 28 from the floor.

Isaiah Cousins added 16, Khadeem Lattin a career-high 12 and Ryan Spangler and Christian James 11 for Oklahoma, which will face eighth-ranked Villanova on Monday at Pearl Harbor as part of the 74th anniversary of the attacks on the base.

Jordan Howard and Derreck Brooks each had 13 points to lead Central Arkansas (1-6).