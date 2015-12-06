Preview: Central Arkansas at Pittsburgh

After a tough loss to No. 11 Purdue, Pittsburgh took its frustrations out on Duquesne in the annual City game. The Panthers will look to do the same when Central Arkansas pays a visit Sunday.

Pittsburgh opened the season with four straight wins before the Boilermakers pulled away in the second half to become only the fifth non-conference opponent to win at the Petersen Events Center since it opened 13 years ago. The Panthers responded Friday by jumping out to a 17-2 lead and pushing the lead to as many as 30 points in the first half of the 96-75 win over the Dukes. Pittsburgh scored 57 points in the first half - tying the record for the most points in the first half during coach Jamie Dixon’s 13-year tenure - and shot 67.9 percent from the field before intermission. Central Arkansas has lost three straight, including a 111-68 decision at Oklahoma on Thursday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (1-6): The Bears have struggled thus far in 2015-16 despite starting four upperclassmen. However, it’s 5-11 freshman point guard Jordan Howard who leads the way, averaging 16.7 points and 3.4 3-pointers per game. Howard had 16 points and four 3-pointers against the Sooners while Derreck Brooks (13 points per game, team-high 5.1 rebounds) added 13 points.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (5-1): Junior forward Michael Young led the way against the Panthers’ cross-town rivals with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while point guard James Robinson added 18 points and eight assists. Young (18 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists) is getting all the attention thus far this season, but forward Jamel Artis is averaging 13.8 points on 54.2 percent shooting, including 9-of-19 from the arc. The Panthers own a plus-7.3 rebound margin and only commit 10.5 turnovers per game.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh graduate transfer G Sterling Smith had his best game of the season against Duquesne with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

2. Robinson has 31 assists against only four turnovers this season.

3. Panthers reserve F Sheldon Jeter scored 12 points in 18 minutes against the Dukes and is averaging 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15.2 minutes this season.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 90, Central Arkansas 62