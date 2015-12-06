Pittsburgh 100, Central Arkansas 47

Freshman guard Damon Wilson poured in a career-high 20 points and junior forward Jamel Artis added 17 points as Pittsburgh dominated Central Arkansas 100-47 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh (6-1) wasted no time in the early going, as the Panthers jumped out to a 21-8 lead within the first 10 minutes of the game. The Panthers closed the half on a 9-0 spurt to take the 50-23 halftime lead. Artis and Wilson combined for 21 of their 23 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Central Arkansas (1-7) was unable to create momentum after halftime, as Pittsburgh opened the second half on a scorching 25-4 run.

Central Arkansas was led by sophomore point guard Jordan Howard, who scored nine points on just 3-of-10 shooting from the field. The Bears struggled to shoot against the Panthers, hitting 19 of 60 (31.7 percent) from the floor and converting just one 3-pointer on 12 attempts.

Pitt will next face Eastern Washington in the Gotham Classic on Friday night before taking on Morehead State next Sunday. Central Arkansas will face Little Rock on Wednesday.