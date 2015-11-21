Preview: Central Arkansas at Rutgers

Rutgers looks to recover from a demoralizing loss when it hosts Central Arkansas in the opening round of the MGM Grand Men Who Speak Up Main Event on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights looked very much like the team that Sports Illustrated predicted would be the worst from a BCS conference as they squandered a 16-point lead down the stretch in the 61-59 loss to St. John’s in the inaugural Gavitt Tipoff Games on Thursday.

“I don’t know if I can teach heart,” Rutgers head coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “I told my team and I’ve never used this term before but they just out-hearted us.” The Scarlet Knights missed a golden opportunity to open a season with three straight wins for the first time since 2008-09, but relief could come in the form of Central Arkansas, which has dropped 29 of its last 31 games dating back to last year. The Bears struggled from the floor in the 89-62 loss to Massachusetts on Thursday as they finished 2-of-14 from 3-point range after making 11 in their season opener against Tulsa. “We weren’t as patient offensively as we normally are,” Central Arkansas associate head coach Anthony Boone told reporters. “We weren’t making the extra passes and hitting the open guy like we need to.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (0-2): Jordan Howard, who led the team with 15.7 points per game as a freshman last season, tallied all 11 of his points in the first half and Jeff Lowery also added 11 points but the Bears shot just 32.3 percent from the floor in the loss to UMass. Derreck Brooks leads the team with 16.5 points per game and is 5-of-10 from beyond the arc in his first two outings. Central Arkansas struggled from the foul line as it finished 18-of-31 versus the Minutemen and is shooting 62.5 percent from the line on the season.

ABOUT RUTGERS (2-1): The Scarlet Knights finished 5-of-15 from the free-throw line and missed five of their six attempts from the charity stripe in the last 4:18 in the loss to St. John‘s. Senior guard Bishop Daniels came off the bench to set career highs with 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals against the Red Storm after averaging just 5.5 points in his first two games of the season. Mike Williams equaled a personal high with three 3-pointers en route to 13 points against St. John‘s.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers has won eight of its last 10 home games against non-conference opponents.

2. Daniels has scored in double figures 11 times during his career.

3. Central Arkansas has lost 13 straight non-conference games.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 71, Central Arkansas 50