Rutgers 87, Central Arkansas 84

Despite a high-scoring effort from Central Arkansas’ starting backcourt, Rutgers overcame the Bears’ valiant upset bid to escape with an 87-84 victory in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday.

Central Arkansas received a combined 40 points from guards Derreck Brooks and Jordan Howard, but were outdone by guard Mike Williams’ 25 point effort and forward Deshawn Freeman, who contributed 23 points for the Scarlet Knights (3-1).

Following blowout losses to Tulsa and Massachusetts to start the season, the Bears took a 75-71 lead with 3:49 remaining, but Rutgers stormed back with a 7-0 run capped by back-to-back drives from freshman guard Corey Sanders.

Central Arkansas responded to make it 81-81 with 55 seconds to play on a jumper by Brooks, but Freeman answered with a layup as the Scarlet Knights retook the lead.

With Rutgers ahead 85-81 and six seconds remaining, the Bears’ Mike Martin knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Bears a glimmer of hope, but Sanders iced the game with two free throws.