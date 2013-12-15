Preview: Central Arkansas at Texas Tech

Texas Tech looks to bounce back from its 79-58 loss to No. 1 Arizona when it hosts Central Arkansas on Sunday. The Red Raiders wanted to use the game against the Wildcats as a litmus test but the results were disappointing. The Red Raiders rank 243rd nationally in rebounding and their inability to control the glass cost them once again as they lost the battle of the boards, 43-23.

Coach Tubby Smtih admitted that his team was overmatched, saying: “They are very talented, the best team we have played so far.” The Red Raiders will get a temporary reprieve in the form of Central Arkansas, which has lost three of its last four contests by an average of 37.6 points. The Bears are shooting 41.7 percent from the floor this season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSSW

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (2-4): The Bears shot 39.6 percent and were outrebounded 52-22 in their 87-54 loss to Kansas State. Freshman Jalen Jackson leads the team in a plethora of categories, including scoring average (14.3), rebounding average (4.7), assists (15), steals (12) and 3-point field goals made (14). DeShone McClure, who is the second-leading scorer (13 ppg) netted 12 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds versus the Wildcats.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (6-3): Kader Tapsoba, who scored a career-high 11 points off the bench against Arizona, was named the Red Raider Club Scholar-Athlete of the month for December. Jaye Crockett leads the team in scoring (14.1) and rebounding (6.8) and has finished in double figures in eight straight games. Dusty Hannahs is the team’s top free-throw shooter at 85 percent and the Red Raiders have shot 70 percent or better from the line in five consecutive games.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech is 5-0 at home this season.

2. The Red Raiders have made at least one 3-pointer in 86 consecutive games.

3. Central Arkansas has scored 60 or fewer points in four straight games.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 77, Central Arkansas 59