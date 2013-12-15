(Updated: Minor edits.)

Texas Tech 79, Central Arkansas 57: Dejan Kravic came off the bench to score 13 points and grab five rebounds as the Red Raiders downed the visiting Bears.

Jaye Crockett, Jordan Tolbert and Toddrick Gotcher all added 10 points for Texas Tech (7-3), which forced 25 turnovers. Aaron Ross and Tolbert each grabbed five rebounds for the Red Raiders, who finished 21-of-28 from the free throw line.

Oliver Wells led the way with 14 points for Central Arkansas (2-5), which fell to 0-7 all-time against Big 12 opponents since starting Division I play in 2006-07. DeShone McClure and Jalen Jackson each chipped in with 11 points while Phabian Glasco blocked four shots for the Bears.

McClure made consecutive 3-pointers as Central Arkansas jumped out to an early six-point lead before Crockett’s dunk put Texas Tech up 21-16. The Red Raiders blew open a tight game with a 15-2 run to close out the first half and took a 39-26 edge into the break.

Central Arkansas started the second stanza with an 8-0 spurt to trim the deficit to five before Kravic scored eight straight points to put Texas Tech back in control at 47-34. Tolbert’s bucket increased the advantage to 20 with just over nine minutes left and the Red Raiders pulled away to improve to 6-0 at home this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech is 71-24 all-time against schools currently in the Southland Conference. … The Red Raiders won the battle of the boards 36-25. … Central Arkansas did not attempt a free throw in the first half before finishing 6-of-9 from the line.