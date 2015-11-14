FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Central Arkansas at Tulsa
#Intel
November 15, 2015 / 12:24 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Tulsa senior guards James Woodard and Shaquille Harrison will start their final season together when the Golden Hurricane hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday. Woodard and Harrison, who have played in nearly every game since the arrived on campus, combined for 27.6 points last year to lead Tulsa to the NIT.

“Both guys are selfless, and that’s a tremendous quality to have,” coach Frank Haith told the Tulsa World. “When you have star-type, quality players, and they’re selfless, that makes the world of difference.” The experienced Hurricane have nine seniors on the roster. Freshman guard Sterling Taplin, who averaged 22.6 for his New York high school, is expected to strengthen the backcourt. Central Arkansas took its lumps last year but will benefit from the addition of three transfers who redshirted last season.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (2014: 2-27): Point guard Jordan Howard returns after leading the Bears with 15.7 points and 77 3-pointers last year while earning the Southland Conference’s Freshman of the Year award. The Bears, who went 0-11 in non-conference play, return their other four starters, including guard Mike Martin (11.5 points). Transfers Justin Foreman (Grand Canyon University), Derreck Brooks (Phoenix College) and Jeff Lowery (Grand Canyon University) practiced with the team last year during their redshirt seasons and should have an instant impact.

ABOUT TULSA (2014: 23-11): Woodard (14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds) and Harrison (13.1, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists) are joined by seven other returnees who averaged at least 16 minutes. Seniors Rashad Smith (8.4 points, team-high six rebounds) and D‘Andre Wright (seven points, 4.4 rebounds) return to the post. Transfer Pat Birt, a 6-5 guard from South Plains College in Texas, also is expected to help the Hurricane, who finished second in the American Athletic Conference.

TIP-INS

1. Harrison, who has started all 101 games, needs two points to join Woodard (1,404) with 1,000.

2. Central Arkansas allowed 82.2 points last year (ranked 343 out of 345 Division I teams) while opponents shot 49.6 percent from the floor (ranked last).

3. Haith’s son, Corey, is available after redshirting following a transfer from Missouri, where Haith previously coached.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 78, Central Arkansas 61

