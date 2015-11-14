Tulsa 98, Central Arkansas 81

Senior guards James Woodard and Shaquille Harrison had the hot hands as Tulsa pulled away in the second half for a 98-81 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday at the Donald Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Woodard scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and made 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Harrison was 10 of 17 from the field to finish with 22 points.

Senior guard Derreck Brooks scored a game-high 25 points for Central Arkansas. Sophomore guard Jordan Howard had 16 points and senior forward Justin Foreman added 14.

Both teams shot the ball well in the opening half. Tulsa shot 56 percent and made 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Central Arkansas shot 50 percent and made 6 of 11 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Hurricane created some separation with a 5-0 run midway through the half and carried a 44-38 lead into the locker room at the break.

Tulsa continued its hot shooting in the second half, making six of its first eight shots to take a 61-45 lead. The Bears briefly cut the lead to single digits with 6:25 to go, but the Golden Hurricane responded with a 10-0 run to go up 86-69 with 4:08 to play.