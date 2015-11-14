FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tulsa 98, Central Arkansas 81
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2015 / 12:24 AM / 2 years ago

Tulsa 98, Central Arkansas 81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tulsa 98, Central Arkansas 81

Senior guards James Woodard and Shaquille Harrison had the hot hands as Tulsa pulled away in the second half for a 98-81 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday at the Donald Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Woodard scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and made 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Harrison was 10 of 17 from the field to finish with 22 points.

Senior guard Derreck Brooks scored a game-high 25 points for Central Arkansas. Sophomore guard Jordan Howard had 16 points and senior forward Justin Foreman added 14.

Both teams shot the ball well in the opening half. Tulsa shot 56 percent and made 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Central Arkansas shot 50 percent and made 6 of 11 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Hurricane created some separation with a 5-0 run midway through the half and carried a 44-38 lead into the locker room at the break.

Tulsa continued its hot shooting in the second half, making six of its first eight shots to take a 61-45 lead. The Bears briefly cut the lead to single digits with 6:25 to go, but the Golden Hurricane responded with a 10-0 run to go up 86-69 with 4:08 to play.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.