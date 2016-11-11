Preview: Central Arkansas at Wisconsin

Greg Gard begins his first full season in charge of 10th-ranked Wisconsin when it opens the 2016-17 campaign at home to Central Arkansas on Friday. Gard shed the interim tag after leading the Badgers, who were 7-5 when Bo Ryan retired abruptly on Dec. 15, 2015, to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, and he kicks off a new era in Madison with a plethora of weapons at his disposal.

Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Nigel Hayes headlines a talented group, which includes All-Big Ten First Team selections Bronson Koenig and Ethan Happ, as Wisconsin strives for its second conference title in three seasons. "It helps when you have a mature group and we have four seniors leading the way," Gard told reporters. "Your best coached teams are your player coached teams and this group has taken on the leadership and ownership of the locker room." The Badgers, who return nine of their top scorers from last year, have won 36 of their last 42 regular season games against non-conference opponents and hope to take the first step in their quest to reach the NCAA tournament for the 19th consecutive year. Central Arkansas was picked to finish 11th out of 13 teams in the Southland Conference preseason coaches poll and the Bears, who return three starters, hope to pull of a monumental upset in the first-ever meeting with the Badgers.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

ABOUT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (2015-16: 7-21): Junior guard Jordan Howard was named to the preseason All-Southland Conference First Team after averaging 20.2 points per game last year. Derreck Brooks was named the Southland Conference's Newcomer of the Year after averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while Mathieu Kamba scored 10.5 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds as a sophomore last season. "Mathieu and Jordan have played 60 games at UCA and Jordan has started all of them," Central Arkansas coach Russ Pennell told reporters. "Derreck is playing like the senior he should be and I think those three give us great leadership."

ABOUT WISCONSIN (2015-16: 22-13): Hayes, who led the team in scoring (15.7) and assists (3.0) last season, is 16th on the Badgers' all-time points list with 1,340 while Koenig needs 71 points to reach 1,000 for his career. Happ was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year after averaging 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals en route to becoming the third freshman over the last 15 years to register 400 points, 60 steals and 30 blocks. Senior forward Vitto Brown has turned into a legitimate threat from beyond the arc, draining 40 percent of his 3-pointers last season after not attempting a single 3-point field goal as a freshman and sophomore.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won at least 20 games in 10 consecutive seasons.

2. The Badgers have won 13 of their last 14 season openers.

3. Wisconsin is 92-5 against unranked non-conference opponents since 2003-04.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 87, Central Arkansas 40