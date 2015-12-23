EditorsNote: Updates with Brimah surgery expected Thursday

UConn 99, Central Connecticut 52

Graduate transfer forward Shonn Miller scored a season-high 25 points and sophomore swingman Daniel Hamilton recorded his first collegiate triple-double as Connecticut crushed Central Connecticut 99-52 on Wednesday afternoon at XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Hamilton finished with 11 points, 11, rebounds (all defensive) and 11 assists as UConn (8-3) recorded its third consecutive victory.

Hamilton had only two points at halftime and the home crowd clapped in anticipation every time he touched the ball after he reached seven points. The triple finally came with 6:31 left when he grabbed his third steal and raced to a dunk.

Miller finished with 10 field goals, six on assists by Hamilton. Former Husky Shabazz Napier (14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) had UConn’s last previous triple- double against Yale on Nov. 11, 2013.

Central Connecticut (1-9) was led guard Austin Nehls with 16 points.

UConn was playing its first game since losing junior center Amida Brimah to a broken finger. Brimah is expected to have surgery on Thursday and miss 6-8 weeks. UConn coach Kevin Ollie started senior forward Phillip Nolan in place of Brimah, who averages three blocked shots. Nolan scored two points.

Forward Kentan Facey came off the bench to contribute 10 points and 12 rebounds. UConn blocked three shots and outrebounded Central 45-20.

When Central forward Mustafa Jones scored on a layup with 4:46 left in the first half, the Blue Devils had cut UConn’s lead to 30-25. UConn put its fastbreak into full speed at that point and stretched the lead to 46-26 at halftime.