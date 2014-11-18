No. 12 Villanova 81, Maryland-Eastern Shore 44: Kris Jenkins had 15 points and four steals as the host Wildcats roared past the overmatched Hawks.

Daniel Ochefu had 10 points and nine rebounds as Villanova (2-0) raced to a 31-point halftime lead. Dylan Ennis and Darrun Hilliard II scored 10 points apiece for the Wildcats, who shot 56.9 percent from the field.

Devin Martin had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore (0-2). Mike Myers added 14 points for the Hawks, who committed 22 turnovers and shot just 34.2 percent from the field.

Villanova led by eight points five-plus minutes into the contest before erupting with 10 straight points for a 26-8 lead midway through the half. Maryland-Eastern Shore was within 30-14 after Martin’s jumper with 5:32 left in the half before the Wildcats rattled off the final 15 of the half for a 45-14 lead at the break.

The lead remained above 30 for most of the second half and it reached 70-30 on Ochefu’s basket with 7:57 to play. Jenkins drained a 3-pointer to make it 75-30 with five minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wildcats F JayVaughn Pinkston added nine points, six rebounds and four assists. … Maryland-Eastern Shore was just 14-of-25 from the free-throw line. … G Josh Hart had three of Villanova’s 12 steals.