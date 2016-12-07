FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Rutgers crushes Central Connecticut 79-37
December 7, 2016 / 3:33 AM / 9 months ago

Rutgers crushes Central Connecticut 79-37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rutgers crushes Central Connecticut 79-37

Reserve guard Nigel Johnson exemplified Rutgers' hot shooting performance in a 79-37 victory over visiting Central Connecticut on Tuesday in Piscataway, N.J., by making 6 of 9 field goal attempts for a game-high 16 points.

The Scarlet Knights (7-1) improved to 6-0 at home by shooting 64.8 percent from the field off a season-high 24 assists.

Central Connecticut (2-5) conversely made only 25 percent of its field goal attempts, including 3 for 17 from 3-point range. Blue Devils sophomore guard Austin Nehls scored a team-high nine points. Nobody else had more than six.

Rutgers took advantage of Central Connecticut's cold shooting and 22 turnovers to win comfortably.

Three Scarlet Knights' starters -- guard Corey Sanders, forward Deshawn Freeman and center C.J. Gettys -- almost outscored Central Connecticut's entire team. They combined for 36 points. Sanders had 14, Freeman 12 and Gettys 10, shooting a combined 17 of 22 from the field.

Rutgers led from when 16:21 remained in the first half. The Scarlet Knights went on a 19-4 run to build a 40-19 lead in the waning seconds before halftime.

Rutgers further pulled away, not allowing Central Connecticut to make a field goal in the second half until 16:15 remained. By that time, the Scarlet Knights were ahead 46-24 and the Blue Devils never drew closer.

