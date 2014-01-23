Preview: Central Florida at Cincinnati

Streaking Cincinnati resides in first place in the American Athletic Conference and goes after its 11th consecutive victory when it hosts Central Florida on Thursday. The No. 16 Bearcats have won all 13 home contests this season and look to protect their one-game lead over defending national champion Louisville. The Knights’ chances of recording an upset will become tougher if leading scorer Isaiah Sykes (head) is unable to play.

Sykes left Central Florida’s loss to Southern Methodist on Saturday after being injured in a collision early in the second half. The 6-6 swingman has five 20-point outings on the season while averaging 15.1 points, so scoring against Cincinnati’s stingy defense will be an arduous task if he sits out. The Bearcats have held 26 consecutive opponents under 70 points and have limited each of the last seven teams they’ve faced to 60 or fewer.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-7, 1-4 AAC): Sykes (1,277 career points) is 19 points away from moving into the Top 10 on the school’s all-time scoring list and has 23 20-point outings in his career. The trio of guard Calvin Newell (12.3), and forwards Tristan Spurlock (11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds) and Kasey Wilson (10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds) provides a solid supporting cast for a squad averaging 75.4 points. Defense has been an issue in conference play as the Knights have allowed 84 or more points in three of their four defeats.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (17-2, 6-0 AAC): Senior guard Sean Kilpatrick has nine 20-point outings while averaging a conference-leading 18.6 points and has carried an offense averaging 70.8 points. Kilpatrick ranks fifth in school history with 1,797 career points and only an injury can prevent him from joining legendary Oscar Robertson (2,973 points from 1957-60) as the only players in school history to reach 2,000 points. Forward Justin Jackson (11.6 points, team-best 7.5 rebounds) is the only other player scoring in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have met just once previously, when Cincinnati recorded a 62-48 win over the Knights during the 1983-84 season.

2. Central Florida averages a conference-best 40.5 rebounds and is outrebounding opponents by 5.4 per game.

3. Bearcats F Jermaine Lawrence (toe) will miss his fifth consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 69, Central Florida 52