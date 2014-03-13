Preview: Cincinnati vs. Central Florida

Cincinnati enters Thursday’s American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal in Memphis, Tenn., with one of the league’s top defenses, but ninth-seeded Central Florida will have a little confidence after scoring 198 points in its past two games. The No. 12 Bearcats won four of their last six games to claim a share of the AAC title and won a coin flip over Louisville for the top seed. Cincinnati, which swept the Knights by a combined 46 points, has held 28 opponents to fewer than 70 points.

Cincinnati’s Justin Jackson was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, leading the conference in blocks (2.9) and averaging 1.7 steals. The Knights, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since December, finished their first-round double-overtime win over Temple well after midnight ET. Thursday’s winner plays Memphis or Connecticut in Friday night’s semifinal.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (13-17): Isaiah Sykes, coming off a career-high 36 points against Temple, leads the Knights with 17 points and 7.2 rebounds. Tristan Spurlock adds 11.3 points and Calvin Newell averages 10.1 points. The Knights lead the AAC in rebounding (38.4) and Staphon Blair is fourth in the league with 45 blocks.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (26-5): Sean Kilpatrick, an All-Conference First-Team selection, leads the league in scoring (20.9 points), 3-pointers made (86) and 3-pointers per game (2.8). Jackson adds 11 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds while Titus Rubles averages 7.5 points and 6.7 rebounds. The Bearcats started the week ranked fourth nationally in points allowed (58.4), the program’s fewest points allowed since the 1962-63 team finished national runners-up after averaging 52.9 points.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has won three different conference tournaments in Memphis - the 1977 Metro Conference Tournament, the 1993 Great Midwest Conference tournament and the 1996 Conference USA tournament.

2. Bearcats coach Mick Cronin was named the ACC Coach of the Year on Wednesday after his team won the most regular-season games (26) since 2001-02 and most conference victories (15) since 1999-00.

3. Central Florida’s first-round win against Temple was its first overtime victory of the year after losing two during the regular season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 75, Central Florida 61