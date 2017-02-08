Cincinnati will bring a 22-game home-winning streak into its American Conference game Wednesday night against Central Florida, the third-longest for the No. 11 Bearcats since Fifth Third Arena opened in 1989. Cincinnati has won 14 in a row overall this season, its longest winning streak in three years, and the Bearcats will face a team they've beat in all seven meetings.

Any team that plays Central Florida needs to game plan for Tacko Fall, the 7-6 center for the Knights who averages 12.3 points and 9.9 rebounds. Fall started strong this season, but has hit some valleys since Christmas, most recently scoring four points in back-to-back foul-plagued games Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 before bouncing back with 15 points and nine rebounds in a 72-57 victory Saturday against Memphis, ending the Knights' four-game losing streak. Cincinnati leading scorer Kyle Washington will likely draw the assignment of guarding Fall and trying to score over him. Washington, a 6-9 junior forward who played his first two seasons at North Carolina State, is coming off a career-high 27-point performance Saturday in an 82-68 victory against Connecticut.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (15-8, 6-5 AAC): Fall is third on the team in scoring behind sophomore point guard B.J. Taylor (17.0) and senior shooting guard Matt Williams (16.3), so the Bearcats can't sag too far into the middle. Williams is coming off back-to-back games with at least 20 points for the first time in his career, and he's a combined 10-for-18 from 3-point range in those games. He also scored his then-career-high of 24 points last season against the Bearcats, shooting 6-for-12 from 3-point range, so that should provide added confidence heading into this matchup.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (21-2, 10-0): Jacob Evans will likely match up against Williams at the outset and the 6-6 sophomore shooting guard will surely look to get off to a good start after going scoreless against Connecticut while missing all three of his field-goal attempts. Gary Clark will give Cincinnati another big body down low, and the 6-8 forward is coming off one of his best games of the season, totaling 20 points and 11 rebounds against Connecticut. Clark and Washington struggle from the free throw line, however, which may force the Bearcats to go extra-small if the score is close late in the game.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati's longest home-winning streaks are 41 straight from 1997-2000 and 25 in a row from 1992-94.

2. Central Florida entered Tuesday ranked No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 35.6, while the Bearcats were third in that category at 37.1 percent.

3. Central Florida ranks second in the nation in defensive rebounding at 32 at game.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 75, Central Florida 70