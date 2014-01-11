Preview: Central Florida at Connecticut

Connecticut hosts Central Florida on Saturday and each team has already discovered how difficult it will be to succeed in the American Athletic Conference’s inaugural season. “When people asked what I thought about this league, I said you couldn’t be too high after a victory or too low after a loss,” Central Florida coach Donnie Jones told reporters following the Knights’ 78-76 victory over Temple last Saturday, which followed a 90-65 setback to defending national champion and No. 8 Louisville.

The Huskies began their AAC season by getting swept in a trip to Houston and Southern Methodist, but rebounded with a hard-fought 61-56 victory over non-conference foe Harvard on Wednesday. A third straight loss could have been tough mentally on Connecticut, but junior guard Ryan Boatright, who scored 14 points and made a key defensive play late against Harvard, told the Hartford Courant: “This gives us our confidence back, gives us our swagger back.” A key element could be the boards as the Knights are 19th in the nation at 40.9 rebounds per game while the Huskies are 209th at 34.3.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-4, 1-1 AAC): Isaiah Sykes, a 6-6 senior swingman, celebrated the start of the AAC season by averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds - well above his overall numbers of 15 and 6.5 - and recorded a season-high 23 points and career-best 15 rebounds against Temple. Sykes leads the Knights, who have won six of their last seven games, in scoring, rebounding and assists (3.5 per game). Sykes is supported by senior forward Tristan Spurlock (12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds) and junior forward Kasey Wilson (11.5, 5.8), while senior guard Calvin Newell is second in scoring at 13.7 points per game but makes only 26.9 percent of his 3-point tries.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (12-3, 0-2): The Huskies are finished with the non-conference portion of their schedule - highlighted by victories over Indiana and No. 11 Florida - and turn their attention to the grind of the AAC season. Senior guard Shabazz Napier has responded to AAC competition by averaging 19.5 points in two games - 3.4 above his season average - while Boatright has done the same with 17 points per game compared to 12.9 in non-conference play. Napier leads the AAC at 5.7 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut leads the AAC in free throw percentage at 76.1 and blocked shots (6.7 per game) while Central Florida is last in both at 59.2 and 3.5.

2. The game will be played at on-campus Gampel Pavilion, where the Huskies are 152-23 since it opened in 1990.

3. The Huskies lead the series 3-1, though the Knights upset then-No. 4 Connecticut 68-63 in the 2011 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the last meeting.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 64, Central Florida 62