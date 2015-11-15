Davidson 90, UCF 85

Guard Jack Gibbs scored 35 points, including a critical layup with 50 seconds left, as Atlantic 10 preseason favorite Davidson opened its season on Saturday night with a 90-85 win over Central Florida at Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C.

Gibbs, who went 12 of 23 from the field and also had five assists, was joined by three teammates in double figures. Guards Jordan Barham and Brian Sullivan each added 15 points and forward Jake Belford posted a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Guard Adonys Hernandez had 18 points to lead four Knights in double figures. Guard Matt Williams added 12, freshman guard Chance McSpadden 11 and forward A.J. Davis 10.

Davidson won despite making just 40 percent of their shots from the field and sinking only 9 of 37 3-pointers. But it committed just six turnovers and was more efficient at the foul line, converting 21 of 28 attempts to UCF’s 18 of 29.

The Wildcats led 55-45 at the end of a rapid-fire first half, but the Knights opened the second half on a 16-5 run and grabbed a 61-60 edge on McSpadden’s free throw with 12:19 remaining.

However, Gibbs scored on a layup with 10:44 left to spark a 7-0 spurt that gave Davidson the lead for good.