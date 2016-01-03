Central Florida 71, East Carolina 68

Sophomore forward A.J. Davis had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, to lead Central Florida to a 71-68 victory over East Carolina in an American Conference opener Saturday at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.

Junior forward Tanksley Efianayi had 12 points and six rebounds for UCF (7-5), while senior guard Daiquan Walker scored 11 points and sophomore guard Adonys Henriquez had 10.

Sophomore guard B.J. Tyson scored 17 for East Carolina (8-6). Junior guard Caleb White scored 16 points and freshman guard Kentrell Barkley had 14.

Central Florida jumped out to an early 9-3 lead, but East Carolina tied the game moments later on a layup by Tyson before the Golden Knights and Pirates traded leads throughout the first half.

Walker scored as time expired to give the Knights a 28-25 lead at the break.

The Pirates outscored the Knights 15-2 over the first five minutes of the second half to take a 40-30 lead on a jumper by junior forward Clarence Williams.

The Knights tied the game on a layup by Davis and took a 61-59 lead on a 3-pointer by Henriquez. The Pirates got within one with 19 seconds to go, but the Knights held on.