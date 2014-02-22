Preview: Central Florida at Houston

If nothing else, Donnie Jones would like to see a 40-minute game from his Central Florida squad when it plays at Houston on Saturday. Four days after snapping a nine-game losing streak, the Knights were blown out by No. 9 Cincinnati on Wednesday and will play a Houston team that has won only once in the past month. “Give Cincinnati credit, they were a very good defensive team,” Jones told the media after his team lost by 28 points. “They have been doing this to a lot of teams this season. They’re a top-10 team for a reason. We competed better in the second half, but we still weren’t where we need to be for 40 minutes.”

The Cougars also come in off a loss after playing a talented Southern Methodist tough on the road, but still has a chance to finish above .500 with a favorable schedule remaining. James Dickey’s team was dominated on the boards 41-29 and allowed 10 players to score for the Mustangs. “Every SMU player got a rebound,” Dickey told reporters after his team lost for the ninth time in 11 games. “We’ve got to value more to our game than just the offensive end. There’s more on the stat sheet. We’ve got to fill up more than shots.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNN.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (10-14, 2-11 AAC): Losing big is nothing new this season for the Knights, who have an average margin of defeat of 14.8 points. In their 14 losses, the Knights have allowed a combined shooting percentage of 49.2, and in all but two they have permitted the opposition to make 25 or more field goals. “We had a number of shots that were in and out,” Jones told the media. “They all had a few that didn’t go, but you have to get back on defense. When shots aren’t falling, you still have to get stops and we weren‘t. That’s how you get behind by that much in a game like this.”

ABOUT HOUSTON (12-14, 4-9): The Cougars have also endured some lopsided defeats, particularly on the road, where they have lost by 39 at Louisville, 23 at Memphis, 37 at Connecticut and 23 at Rutgers. Like most teams, they have a winning record at home, including victories over then-No.17 Connecticut, Rutgers and Temple, and are 4-1 at home against the Knights. After taking on Central Florida, the Cougars will host No. 22 Memphis before finishing the regular season by playing the three worst teams in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. Houston holds an 8-6 edge in the series, but has lost four out of the last five meetings.

2. Isaiah Sykes leads the Knights in points (16), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.6) per game.

3. The Cougars are led by TaShawn Thomas, who averages 15.9 points and 8.6 assists.

PREDICTION: Houston 70, Central Florida 55