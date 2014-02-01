Preview: Central Florida at Louisville

Louisville looks to bounce back from a close loss to Cincinnati when the No. 7-ranked Cardinals host Central Florida on Saturday. The Knights have lost five straight and will need to pick up the pace against Louisville, which leads the American Athletic Conference in scoring at 82.4 points per game. Central Florida struggled to slow down Louisville in a 90-65 loss on Dec. 31, when the Cardinals shot 54.8 percent from the field and 14-of-27 from 3-point range.

The Cardinals had their five-game winning streak snapped Thursday by the Bearcats, who led by as many as 17 points in the second half before holding on for a 69-66 win. Louisville, which was playing for the first time in eight days, fell two games behind first-place Cincinnati and lost for just the ninth time in 70 games at the KFC Yum! Center. Senior guard Russ Smith, who averages a team-high 18 points, scored 16 against Cincinnati and became the 15th player in school history to reach the 1,600-point mark.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-9, 1-6 American Athletic Conference): The Knights are coming off an encouraging 69-59 loss to No. 22 Memphis on Wednesday, when senior guard Isaiah Sykes collected 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Sykes, who scored 19 points against Louisville in the first meeting, is the only AAC player in the top 15 in the league in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and field-goal percentage. Guard Calvin Newell is the team s second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, but he missed all 11 of his shots from the field against Memphis, including 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (17-4, 6-2): Point guard Chris Jones returned against Cincinnati after missing three games with an oblique injury and scored six points off the bench on 3-of-11 shooting. Freshman Terry Rozier started for the fourth straight game in place of Jones and had 10 points and zero assists in 22 minutes, but Jones is expected to return to the starting lineup as early as Saturday. The Cardinals received another strong performance from forward Montrezl Harrell, who scored 18 points and has four double-doubles in his last six games.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville is 36-9 in the month of February since the 2007-08 season.

2. Central Florida leads the AAC in rebounding at 39.7 per game.

3. Smith was 6-of-10 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 24 points against Central Florida earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Louisville 84, Central Florida 69