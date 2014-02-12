Preview: Central Florida at Memphis

After posting another signature victory, No. 22 Memphis looks to win its third straight when it hosts Central Florida on Wednesday in an American Athletic Conference game. The Tigers scored the final 10 points to knock off No. 24 Gonzaga 60-54 on Saturday for its third victory over a ranked team this season. Memphis has won 12 of its last 13 games against the Knights.

Central Florida was routed by Connecticut 75-55 on Sunday for its eighth straight loss. The setback knocked the Knights into a tie for last in the newly formed AAC with Temple. Memphis defeated Central Florida 69-59 at Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 29.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-12, 1-9 AAC): Isaiah Sykes continues to be one of the lone bright spots for the Knights. The versatile senior swingman is the only conference player in the top 15 in the league statistics in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and field-goal percentage and netted 24 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds in the first meeting. Sykes continued his hot hand by scoring 17 points against UConn and reserve Justin McBride had a fine game with 13 points in just 15 minutes for the Knights, who continue to lead the conference in rebounding.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (18-5, 7-3): Coach Josh Pastner entered the season 0-12 against ranked teams but now owns wins over Oklahoma State, Louisville and Gonzaga. The Tigers sit fourth in the AAC with a big date at UConn on deck and a chance to further enhance their NCAA seeding. But Memphis can’t afford to look past the Knights as they led by just three points with six minutes to go last month.

TIP-INS

1. UCF outrebounded Memphis 36-31 and had a 19-2 advantage in second-chance points in the first meeting.

2. Memphis is 26-4 against teams from Florida since 2000.

3. UCF ranks 343 out of 345 teams in free throw percentage at 59.7 percent.

PREDICTION: Memphis 80, Central Florida 64