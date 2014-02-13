Memphis struggles to shake off UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Whether the No. 20 Memphis Tigers were looking back at their win over Gonzaga or ahead to their Saturday game at No. 24 Connecticut, they did not approach Central Florida with the required urgency Wednesday night at FedExForum.

“We didn’t have as much energy tonight,” Memphis guard Chris Crawford said after the Tigers hung on for a 76-70 victory. “I tell guys all the time after games, you gotta move on. It almost bit us in the butt. But we stayed poised.”

Memphis forward David Pellom said, “It was gut-check time.”

UCF trailed just 53-52 following a dunk by forward Kasey Wilson with 5:16 left in the game. However, the Tigers went on a 17-4 run to open a 14-point lead.

Some careless play by the Tigers allowed the Knights to again make it a two-possession game with 27 seconds left. UCF forward Tristan Spurlock (18 points and 10 rebounds) made a layup to cut Memphis’ lead to 72-66.

However, the Knights (9-13, 1-10 American Athletic Conference) never drew closer, and they suffered their ninth consecutive loss. Of those nine losses, this was just the second one with a final margin less than 10 points, so coach Donnie Jones found some positives in the effort.

“We just continued to push it, play how we usually do,” Jones said. “We’re just trying to get to where we don’t have so many empty possessions. I thought we attacked, did a good job of getting on the glass. I‘m proud of these kids.”

Memphis (19-5, 8-3) got 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals from guard Joe Jackson. Tigers forward Shaq Goodwin had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Guards Chris Crawford and Michael Dixon each finished with 10 points and four assists.

Guard Isaiah Sykes scored 14 points for UCF, but he committed seven turnovers. Wilson added 10 points and six rebounds.

Memphis shot 50 percent (27-for-54). The Knights shot 44.6 percent (29-for-65). UCF won the battle of the boards 39-27, grabbing 19 offensive rebounds, and it beat the Tigers 24-15 on second-chance points.

“They kicked our butts on the offensive glass,” Memphis coach Josh Pastner said.

Goodwin, among others, had the task of trying to contend with UCF’s 6-foot-10, 310-pound center, Justin McBride, who scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.

“In the middle of the game, they told me he was a freshman,” Goodwin said. “That’s crazy. Keep working, man. McBride is a different big.”

Unfortunately for UCF, Sykes had a different game, and it wasn’t in a good way. He compiled 24 points and five assists in the teams’ first meeting in Orlando, but he never got going Wednesday night.

The Knights last pulled even, 48-48, when McBride made a layup with 10:39 to play. Crawford then knocked down a 3-pointer to finish a fast break, putting Memphis up 51-48, and the momentum changed.

“They hit a 3, and that’s what good teams do,” Jones said.

Jackson, a senior, went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the last 1:12 of the game to close things out. A few moments before that, Jackson dived to the ground to try to grab a loose ball.

“He wouldn’t have done that as a sophomore or a freshman,” Pastner said. “That’s how far Joe Jackson has come.”

After the game, Pastner announced that he suspended freshman forward Dominic Woodson indefinitely and that Woodson would not travel with the team to Connecticut.

“I don’t curse, and I don’t want guys on the bench cursing,” Pastner said. “We’ve got young ladies behind the bench.”

Woodson played just three minutes Wednesday night and did not score.

During the first half, official Jim Burr ejected a fan sitting courtside wearing a Memphis cap. It was not clear what led to the ejection, but the man did not leave until security arrived at his seat.

NOTES: The Knights’ last victory was a 78-76 decision over visiting Temple on Jan. 4. ... Knights G Isaiah Sykes is the only player to rank in the American Athletic Conference’s top 15 in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and field-goal percentage. ... Tigers G Joe Jackson made the AAC’s Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 13.0 points and 6.5 assists in a 2-0 week. ... In the previous five meetings played in Memphis, the Tigers beat UCF by an average of 20.4 points.